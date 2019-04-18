Authorities arrest third suspect in killing of psychiatrist

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities have arrested a third suspect in the killing of a California psychiatrist whose body was found in the trunk of a car in the desert outside Las Vegas last month.

Jail records show that 27-year-old Jon Logan Kennison was booked Wednesday into the Clark County jail in Las Vegas on murder and conspiracy charges.

It was not immediately known whether Kennison has an attorney who can comment on the allegations. He is being held without bail.

Police also have arrested Kennison's two roommates in the killing of 71-year-old Dr. Thomas Burchard.

Authorities say the Salinas, California psychiatrist died of head injuries after being struck multiple times.

Kennison is scheduled to appear in court Friday.