Authorities announce arrests in slaying of 8 family members

FILE – In this May 3, 2016, file photo, mourners gather around caskets for six of the eight members of the Rhoden family found shot April 22, 2016, at four properties near Piketon, Ohio, during funeral services at Scioto Burial Park in McDermott, Ohio. Authorities say Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, that a family of four has been arrested in in the slayings of eight members of one family in rural Ohio two years ago. less FILE – In this May 3, 2016, file photo, mourners gather around caskets for six of the eight members of the Rhoden family found shot April 22, 2016, at four properties near Piketon, Ohio, during funeral ... more Photo: John Minchillo, AP Photo: John Minchillo, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Authorities announce arrests in slaying of 8 family members 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a family of four has been arrested in the slayings of eight members of another family in rural Ohio two years ago.

The Ohio Attorney General's Office announced the arrest Tuesday of four members of a family who lived near the scenes of the killing.

No motive was announced.

Those arrested are: 47-year-old George "Billy" Wagner III; his wife, 48-year-old Angela Wagner; and their sons, 27-year-old George Wagner and 26-year-old Edward Wagner. The Wagners had since moved to Alaska.

A message was left with a lawyer who has been representing the Wagners in the investigation. An attorney has said previously the family cooperated with investigators.

The arrests are the culmination of a massive investigative effort since seven adults and 16-year-old boy were found dead in 2016 at four homes near Piketon.