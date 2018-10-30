Authorities: Teen accused of raping girl, 6, on school bus

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old Ohio boy accused of raping a 6-year-old girl on a school bus where he was a bus helper has been arrested on charges of rape and gross sexual imposition.

The Logan County Sheriff's Office says the girl told her parents about the alleged abuse that reportedly occurred Oct. 24. The teen and the girl are both students in the Benjamin Logan Local School District in western Ohio's Bellefontaine (behl-FOWN'-tihn). The district says the teen served unofficially as a bus route aide who assisted younger students on the bus.

Schools superintendent Dave Harmon says the district is working with authorities.

Sheriff's officials the teen was being held in the county's juvenile detention center. The investigation is continuing.

The Associated Press generally doesn't name juveniles charged with crimes.