Authorities: South Carolina deputy shoots man who had knife

MOORE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff's deputy in South Carolina shot and wounded a man who approached the officer with a knife.

Spartanburg County Sheriff's Lt. Kevin Bobo said in a news release that officers were called to a home in Moore around 4 p.m. Sunday about a man stabbing himself.

Bobo said deputies found the man outside a home who had cut himself and asked deputies to kill him. Bobo says deputies ordered the man to drop the knife, but he ran toward officers and one fired.

The man underwent surgery at a Spartanburg hospital. There was no word on his condition.

Bobo says both the suspect and the officer are white men. Their names weren't immediately released.

The deputy is on leave while the State Law Enforcement Division investigates.