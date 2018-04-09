Authorities: Police shoot man wielding knife in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say police in Massachusetts have shot and injured a man who was brandishing a large knife at officers.

The Plymouth County District Attorney's office says the shooting happened Sunday night in Brockton.

Prosecutors say 51-year-old George A. Baron of Brockton was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment of injuries.

He was later transferred to Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. Baron's condition Monday was not immediately known.

Brockton police are seeking a criminal complaint against Barton for assault with a dangerous weapon.

The district attorney's office says the shooting is under investigation.