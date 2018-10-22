Authorities: Mother wounded in shooting inside Trenton home

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was shot several times inside a home in New Jersey's capital city.

But it's not yet known what spurred the shooting in Trenton, which occurred around 1 a.m. Monday.

Authorities say the shooter fired at least ten shots inside the home, but it wasn't immediately known how many times the woman was shot. Authorities say at least one shot also struck a car parked outside the home.

The woman, who apparently lived in the home and is the mother of two young children, was taken to a hospital. But further details on her condition were not immediately available.

Her name has not been released.