Authorities: Man, woman die in apparent murder-suicide

ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a man and woman found dead inside a New Jersey home died in an apparent murder-suicide.

Mercer County prosecutors say the pair were found around 2:30 p.m. Monday inside a Robbinsville residence. But their names and further details on their deaths have not been disclosed.

No other injuries were reported in the incident. Authorities have not said if either victim lived in the home.

The county's Homicide Task Force is leading the investigation.