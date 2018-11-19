Authorities: Man wanted in the stabbing death of his wife

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say they're searching for a man accused of stabbing his wife to death and injuring two of her relatives.

An East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Facebook post says 49-year-old Michael Vallery is wanted for the stabbing and killing of 51-year-old Stefanie Vallery at her home Sunday night. Authorities say the two were separated at the time of the incident.

Citing authorities, news outlets report that the two female family members were found in the home suffering from apparent stab wounds. The sheriff's office says one woman was taken to the hospital and is in serious, but stable condition. The other woman was treated on the scene.

It's unclear if Michael Vallery has a lawyer.