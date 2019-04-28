Authorities ID man killed by police after standoff in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Pueblo County authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot by police as 31-year-old Daniel Gurule of Pueblo.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports Gurule was killed early Saturday after an overnight standoff at a Pueblo home.

Police say Gurule had a handgun and refused to leave the house after hours of negotiation. Authorities say officers detonated a device similar to a stun grenade, and Gurule ran from the house, pointing the handgun at officers.

Police say eight officers opened fire.

Authorities say the standoff began after Gurule fled from a traffic stop. The officer who pulled Gurule over had discovered Gurule was wanted on a traffic charge in Weld County and asked him to exit his vehicle.

Police say the officer suffered a minor knee injury as Gurule sped off.

___

Information from: The Pueblo Chieftain, http://www.chieftain.com