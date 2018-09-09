Authorities: Fatal stabbing was act of self-defense

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say a Durham man was legally justified in killing another man during a fight last year.

WMUR-TV reports that police responding to a report of a fight in March 2017 found the victim, 22-year-old Michael Barrett, covered in blood. He died at the hospital of a stab wound.

Authorities now say Barrett had threatened to kill and attack Bailey Manning and his roommate, and that Manning's use of deadly force was legally justified as self-defense.

