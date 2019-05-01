Authorities: Deaths of 2 men were murder-suicide

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say the recent deaths of two Colorado men were a homicide and suicide.

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports that the Mesa County coroner's office says 30-year-old Richard Garcia Jr. of Grand Junction died Monday of multiple gunshot wounds. The office ruled his death a homicide.

The Mesa County sheriff's office says 47-year-old Stephen Summers of Clifton died as a result of suicide. The sheriff's office says Summers was Garcia's stepfather.

Law enforcement responded around 3:30 a.m. Monday to a report of a shooting. Garcia and Summers were dead when authorities arrived.

The coroner's office says toxicology reports for both men are pending.

The sheriff's office says that while the case is still under investigation, "there are no outstanding suspects and no one is in custody.

Authorities believe the murder-suicide was an isolated incident.

___

Information from: The Daily Sentinel, http://www.gjsentinel.com