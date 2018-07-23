Authorities: 2 dead, 2 wounded in shootings at pot grows

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities in southern Colorado say two people were killed and two others, including a deputy, were wounded in shootings involving alleged illegal marijuana operations.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says a man who was critically wounded in the first shooting drove himself to the hospital Sunday.

He said his friend was dead at a home east of Colorado Springs. Deputies found that victim.

They later responded to another location and got into a shootout with a man who is believed to have been the gunman in the first shooting. He died but authorities didn't say how.

El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder says Deputy Jeremy Juhl suffered a "slight" injury when he was struck by a pellet or shrapnel in that shooting.

He says both locations are illegal marijuana grow sites.