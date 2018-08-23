Australian on trial in Cambodia testifies he is not a spy

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — An Australian filmmaker on trial in Cambodia for endangering national security has defended himself under cross-examination, declaring the evidence shows he is a journalist, not a spy or political operative.

James Ricketson was arrested in June last year after he used a drone to film a rally of an opposition political party ahead of local elections. The charge against him is tantamount in legal terms to espionage, and carries a punishment of up to 10 years in prison.

He said in testimony Thursday that his filming the opposition Cambodian National Rescue Party was strictly a journalistic endeavor, and that video and messages presented as evidence by the prosecution were the products of journalism, not spying.