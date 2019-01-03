Attorney general supports longer limit for sex abuse suits

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's new attorney general says he supports extending the state's statute of limitations for filing child sexual abuse lawsuits.

Peter Neronha says he saw the terrible toll abuse takes on victims and their families when he prosecuted such cases. The former U.S. attorney was sworn into office Tuesday.

Democratic Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee is working on a bill to extend the limit for filing civil suits to 35 years, from seven years.

Abuse victims and their advocates also want the attorney general to open a grand jury investigation of the Catholic Church's Providence Diocese.

Neronha says it's unlikely a grand jury's findings could be released publicly if a criminal indictment isn't returned.

He intends to propose specific legislation authorizing the issuance of a grand jury report, with court approval and procedural safeguards.