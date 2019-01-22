Attorney general's office investigating deputy police chief

SALEM, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office is investigating the deputy police chief in Salem following the town manager's release of a department audit and the police chief's retirement.

The investigation of Deputy Chief Robert Morin was revealed in a letter from the Attorney General's Office last week to the town manager and the police department's civilian administrator. It said the office has been investigating department practices since Nov. 30.

The letter provided no details about Morin, who was placed on administrative leave. A lawyer for Morin said he has "nothing to hide" and will cooperate with the investigation.

The audit made public Nov. 23 recommended new written policies for the handling of citizen complaints and more closely monitoring hours officers have worked. It also cited a departmental culture that ignores the town manager's authority.