Atlantic City mayor, councilman plead not guilty in brawl

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City's mayor and a City Councilman pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from their involvement in a brawl outside a casino nightclub last month.

Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy II entered his plea Tuesday in North Wildwood Municipal Court, where the case was transferred from Atlantic City because it involves municipal officials.

Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. previously pleaded not guilty via a letter from his attorney to the court. He was not present Tuesday.

No details of the incident were revealed in court, and Fauntleroy did not speak other than to enter his plea and tell the judge he understood the proceedings.

Fauntleroy ignored reporters' questions after the hearing, smiling as he got into his car and drove away.

Gilliam and Fauntleroy were captured on surveillance video fighting with several other people outside the Golden Nugget casino in the early morning hours of Nov. 11.

Prosecutors declined to file charges after investigating the incident, but two citizen complaints were filed against the pair by casino nightclub staff members, alleging harassment and simple assault.

A future court date has not been set for Fauntleroy or Gilliam.

According to the complaints, Gilliam "swung a punch but missed but kept trying to attack" one man. Fauntleroy is accused of punching a man in the face before throwing him on the ground.

The incident came less than a month before FBI agents raided Gilliam's house, removing numerous cardboard boxes and computer equipment while carrying out a search warrant. Federal authorities have not said what they were looking for, and no charges stemming from the raid had been announced as of Tuesday.

Gilliam has refused to comment on both incidents.

