https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Atlanta-Police-investigate-deadly-triple-shooting-12889335.php
Atlanta Police investigate deadly triple shooting
Updated 8:01 pm, Friday, May 4, 2018
ATLANTA (AP) — Police are investigating a deadly triple shooting in west Atlanta.
Lt. Carven Tyus tells media outlets a 37-year-old man and two women, ages 34 and 22, were found shot to death Friday in a bedroom.
Tyus says investigators are working to determine whether the shooting was a murder-suicide and the relationship between the three.
Authorities say they are not looking for any suspects at this time.
View Comments