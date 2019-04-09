Assisted-living center loses license after guilty plea

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Department of Human Services has revoked the license of an assisted-living center in northwest Arkansas after the facility's owner pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two residents.

The state revoked the license late last month for Better Home Living in Bentonville. The state says the facility, which was also known as New Adams House, was licensed to house 24 residents but only had seven at the time of the revocation.

DHS spokeswoman Amy Webb tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that those residents have all been transferred to other facilities.

The facility's owner, Angel Floro, pleaded guilty in December to two counts of second-degree sexual assault involving two women who lived at the home. He was sentenced to 12 years of probation and 75 days in jail.