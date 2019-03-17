Arrests in credit card skimming operation across US West

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say members of a large credit card skimming operation used tiny cameras to record victims using ATMs across the US West.

KCRA-TV in Sacramento, California, reported Saturday that three men were arrested last week after investigators uncovered skimming devices, recording equipment and credit cards at an apartment.

Sheriff's officials say they found skimming devices inside ATMs in Sacramento, Folsom, California, and Reno, Nevada. Investigators say there are likely other victims in Washington state and Arizona dating back to last December.

Sgt. Shaun Hampton says the suspects used skimming devices and pinhole cameras to capture credit card data and personal identification numbers. He says the devices are hard to detect unless you know what you're looking for.