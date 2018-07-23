Arrest made in shooting that left 2 dead, woman paralyzed

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Police in Rochester say a 28-year-old man is set to be arraigned on murder and assault charges for a shooting last month that killed two men and left a woman paralyzed.

Officials say 28-year-old Samuel Shaw is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Rochester City Court.

Police say he fired a handgun multiple times into a car where 30-year-old William Gibson and 28-year-old Anthony Robertson were sitting while parked outside a Rite Aid store on June 20. Both Rochester men died.

Officials say a woman in the car was shot in the upper and is now paralyzed. Her name hasn't been released.

Police believe the victims weren't the intended targets and that Shaw is the only suspect.

It couldn't be determined if he has lawyer for the arraignment.