Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run in Lincoln County

CANTON, S.D. (AP) — Lincoln County sheriff's officials have made an arrest in a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman out for a walk near Worthing.

Authorities say information from the public led to the arrest of a 21-year-old Sioux Falls man. He's being held on a possible charge of first-degree manslaughter.

Authorities began a search for 34-year-old Tessa Jacobs Wednesday evening after she failed to return from a walk. Her body was found early the next morning in a ditch along a gravel road.

Based on evidence at the scene, deputies were able to determine it was a Chevy Silverado pickup truck that struck her. And, that led to an arrest.