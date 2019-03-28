Arrest made in fatal Wahpeton stabbing

WAHPETON, N.D. (AP) — Police say they've made an arrest in a fatal stabbing in Wahpeton.

A 37-year-old man was found dead in an apartment late Monday night. Police say the man's girlfriend was also found in the apartment. Investigators say the suspect, who knew the victim, fled the scene.

The victim has not been identified.

The Richland County sheriff's Office deputies and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations assisted the Wahpeton Police Department in the case. The suspect was arrested Tuesday afternoon.