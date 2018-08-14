Arrest made in fatal Sioux Falls shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Falls police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting.

Authorities say a 24-year-old man was taken into custody Monday evening near Veterans Memorial Park in Sioux Falls. Police say the man shot two men Sunday night in Falls Park following an argument at a barbecue.

One of the men, a 25-year-old, died in surgery at the hospital. The other man, 22, is in stable condition.