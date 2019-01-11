Arrest made in death woman whose body was found by Iowa road

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — An arrest has been made in the death of a woman whose body was found earlier this week on the side of an eastern Iowa highway.

The Muscatine Journal reports that police arrested 35-year-old Douglas Foster, of Marion, Thursday night in the death of 20-year-old Lea Renae Ponce, of Fairfield.

The Muscatine County Attorney's office says Foster is being held on $50,000 bond.

Investigators say Ponce was last seen alive early Tuesday getting into a pickup truck Foster was believed to have been driving. Her body was found along Highway 38 less than an hour later.

Investigators say they later found the truck behind a Marion storage facility and discovered Foster hiding in the building's attic, along with some of Ponce's belongings.

Police say Foster told investigators Ponce safely got out of the truck soon after he picked her up.

