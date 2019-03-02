Arrest made in UC Berkeley attack on conservative activist

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — University of California, Berkeley police have arrested a man they say was captured on video punching a conservative activist in the face on campus.

The university says Zachary Greenberg was arrested on Friday after an Alameda County judge issued a warrant for his arrest in the Feb. 19 assault on Hayden Williams.

It's unclear whether Greenberg has an attorney.

Williams was recruiting for the conservative group Talking Points USA at a school plaza when two men approached and one punched him during a confrontation.

Williams, who had a black eye, told Fox News that the men objected to a sign that said "Hate Crime Hoaxes Hurt Real Victims."

The attack was captured on student cellphones.

Neither Williams nor Greenberg are affiliated with UC Berkeley.