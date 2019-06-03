Armed suspect shot by officers in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Utah (AP) — Authorities in West Haven say a man was shot by police after he pulled out a gun during a domestic violence call.

Weber County sheriff's officials say neighbors first called 911 around 11:45 p.m. Sunday after hearing gunfire.

Sheriff's Lt. Matt Jensen says the call involved a dispute between a girlfriend and boyfriend.

When deputies got there, a male suspect had just left the home on foot.

Jensen says that's when the suspect took out a firearm. Officers then shot him several times.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery.

His condition was not immediately known Monday.

The girlfriend was unharmed.