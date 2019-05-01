Armed man killed after opening fire on Los Angeles police

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police say officers shot and killed an armed man who opened fire on them in a late-night encounter.

The Police Department says officers responded around 11 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a man with a gun in the area of 113th Street and Wilmington Avenue in South Los Angeles.

The man fired at the arriving officers and they returned fire, according to the account.

The initial gunfire apparently struck the officers' vehicle and the gunman moved to another location where he was shot and pronounced dead. Detectives recovered a handgun at the scene.

The department says the officers were not injured.

It was the third time in 10 days that LA police officers have been shot at.