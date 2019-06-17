Arkansas woman charged with murder in ex-senator's killing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas woman has been charged with capital murder in the killing of a former state senator whose body was found outside her own home.

A state judge also found probable cause Monday to charge 48-year-old Rebecca Lynn O'Donnell with abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence, Jonesboro television station KAIT reported . The judge did not set bond for O'Donnell, who was arrested Friday in former Sen. Linda Collins' death.

Authorities haven't said how Collins was killed.

Collins, who went by Collins-Smith in the Legislature, was found dead June 4 outside her Pocahontas home, about 130 miles (210 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock. A former Collins spokesman said O'Donnell was friends with Collins, and court records show O'Donnell was a witness in divorce proceedings for the former lawmaker.

