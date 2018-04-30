Arkansas woman arrested after boyfriend's fatal stabbing

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — A 31-year-old Arkansas woman who claims she acted in self-defense when she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death has been arrested for murder.

Records indicate that Octavia Johnson was being held in the Faulkner County Jail Monday on a second-degree murder charge.

The Conway Police Department says Johnson was arrested Sunday night following the fatal stabbing of 31-year-old Jeremy Smith in Conway, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock.

Johnson claims she stabbed Smith in self-defense, but witnesses told investigators they saw Johnson chasing Smith with the knife before stabbing him about 8:30 p.m.

Jail records indicate Johnson is being held without bail and no attorney is listed to speak on her behalf.