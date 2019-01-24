Arkansas deer hunter charged in fatal shooting of woman

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas man has been charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a woman he told authorities he mistook for a deer while hunting.

Dale Williams was charged Tuesday in Johnson County and freed on his own recognizance.

An affidavit says 72-year-old Jane Rust was fatally shot Nov. 11 after getting out of a car to take photographs of a church in northwest Arkansas.

Two people who remained in the car said they saw Rust walk a short distance down a trail, heard a gunshot and saw Rust fall.

The affidavit says 61-year-old Williams told an investigator he saw a deer run across a road and fired his rifle when he saw a white flash through the trees.

Williams didn't immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.