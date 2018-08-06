Arizona woman detained in fatal shooting of her ex-husband

FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a 27-year-old woman has been detained in connection with the death of her ex-husband at a Fountain Hills hotel.

Maricopa County Sheriff's officials say the homicide is being investigated by detectives as a domestic violence incident.

They received a 911 call of a shooting at the Centerstone Plaza Hotel around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Sheriff's officials say 36-year-old John Kimmel was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say deputies were able to stabilize the scene and detained the suspect, who's been identified as the victim's ex-wife Jeannette Kimmel.

It was unclear Monday if she has a lawyer yet for her case.

Fountain Hills is about 31 miles (50 kilometers) northeast of Phoenix.