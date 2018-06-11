Arizona's Mohave Sheriff's Office nabs 10 pounds of heroin

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested two men from California after seizing 10 pounds (4.5 kilograms) of heroin from their car.

The sheriff's office said Monday that 20-year-old Bryan Oropeza and 22-year-old Kevin Gabino Prado, from Corona, California, were stopped about 10:40 p.m. Friday when they were traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 15.

The vehicle did not have a license plate and a check found that Oropeza, who was driving, and Prado both had suspended California driver's licenses.

Deputies found the heroin and other drug paraphernalia while searching the vehicle.