Archdiocese to re-examine list of clergy accused of abuse

DETROIT (AP) — The Archdiocese of Detroit says it will re-examine names on a list it put together of clergy credibly accused of abuse.

The Detroit News reports that the announcement Wednesday follows allegations by the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests that the list is incomplete.

Members of the support group say more than two dozen clerics accused of child molestation are not on the list even though they are or were in the Detroit area.

The archdiocese says it also will look at information provided by religious orders and that oversights on the list will be corrected.

Roman Catholic dioceses across Michigan have turned over documents in a state investigation of sexual abuse by priests.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has asked the state Legislature to approve $2 million for the investigation.

