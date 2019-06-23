April rampage draws attention to 2015 Kansas disappearance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An April rampage in which a man wounded two Kansas law enforcement officers, killed his father and then killed himself has drawn fresh attention to the 2015 disappearance of his girlfriend.

David Madden had a history of run-ins with the law before he was found dead after a standoff with law enforcement in Rice County, Kansas. Friends and relatives say the 37-year-old former Marine had abused, locked up and kidnapped Megan Renee Foglesong before the then 21-year-old went missing. In one 911 call before her 2015 disappearance, a friend told a dispatcher that Madden had threatened to kill Foglesong.

Records show that despite being identified for years as a person of interest and later a suspect in Foglesong's disappearance, Madden was charged only with unrelated crimes.