Appeals court upholds Nassar's 60-year child porn sentence

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar's 60-year prison sentence for possessing child pornography and destroying evidence.

A three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati denied Nassar's appeal Wednesday.

The former Michigan State University employee and USA Gymnastics team physician had argued that a district judge erred in increasing his sentence due to his multiple sexual assault convictions in state courts. Nassar also disputed the order that his federal term run consecutively — instead of at the same time — as his state sentences.

The 55-year-old Nassar also is appealing his 40-year minimum state sentences, which he will serve if he is still alive after the federal term.

He pleaded guilty to molesting young athletes and a daughter of family friends.