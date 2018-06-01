Appeals court upholds $409M debit card verdict against BP

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Court of Appeals has upheld a $409 million jury verdict against BP, the oil and gas-producing giant, for misleading gas station customers by tacking on a 35-cent debit card fee to their purchases without proper notice.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the court Thursday upheld a Multnomah County Circuit Court ruling from 2014. The Circuit Court ruled that BP must pay the money to more than 2 million individual customers who bought gas in Oregon from ARCO and am/pm stations using their debit cards over nearly three years from 2011 to 2013.

The Appeals Court said the stations were independently operated, but beholden to follow rules handed down by BP.

Attorneys for BP have said the fee was clearly advertised and that the company wasn't misleading customers.

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com