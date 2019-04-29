Appeals court denies Bill Cosby's latest bid for bail

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — An appeals court has denied Bill Cosby's latest effort to be released from prison on bail while he fights his sex-assault conviction.

Lawyers for the 81-year-old comedian had renewed their bail motion in a filing last week with Pennsylvania Superior Court. They say Cosby is likely to have his conviction overturned because of trial errors.

The defense complained that Montgomery County Judge Steven O'Neill hasn't yet issued a post-trial opinion explaining key trial decisions the defense plans to challenge on appeal. They include O'Neill's decision to let five other accusers testify.

The appeals court has turned down the bail motion in a one-line order issued Monday. Cosby is serving a three- to 10-year prison term for drugging and molesting a woman at his estate near Philadelphia in 2004.