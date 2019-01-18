Apache Junction man gets 280-year prison term for child porn

FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — A 40-year-old Pinal County man has been sentenced to 280 years in prison in a child pornography case.

County prosecutors say a jury found Michael Huntoon guilty of 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and dangerous crimes against children.

The court imposed a presumptive sentence of 28 years for each of the 10 counts against Huntoon.

Prosecutors say Phoenix and Chandler police uncovered Huntoon's actions in 2015 while they were investigating on a peer-to-peer file sharing network known for the distribution of child porn.

Detectives discovered the source of the information came from Huntoon's computer.

Police searched Huntoon's home in Apache Junction and reported finding thousands of images of young children on his computers and cellphone.