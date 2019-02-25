Anglican priest arrested in Fresno for alleged sex abuse

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Fresno say an Anglican Church priest was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing at least 18 parishioners during his tenure at a local church.

KFSN-TV reports Jesus Antonio Castaneda Serna was arrested Sunday. He posted bail Monday.

Castaneda served from 2007 until 2017 at Fresno's Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe Church.

A warrant for Castaneda's arrest shows that an Anglican Church bishop reported him to police.

Eighteen parishioners came forward to report abuse, but the bishop told police many of the victims are undocumented and afraid to report the crimes to law enforcement.

It was not immediately clear if Castaneda has an attorney.

Police say he was a Catholic priest from 1997 to 2006 in the town of Cowiche, Washington.