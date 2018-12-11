Anchorage police release names of 2 dead in double shooting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police have released the names of two men who may have fatally shot each other during a gun sale transaction on the city's west side.

Nineteen-year-old Daniel Bender Jr. and 19-year-old Davon Dodge died in the weekend shootings.

Police on Tuesday released no other additional details in the case.

Police responded to shots fired around 5:10 p.m. Sunday.

One man was found inside a vehicle parked on west 29th Avenue and another was outside the vehicle.

A preliminary investigation determined Bender and Dodge met to discuss the sale of a gun. Police say they apparently got into an argument and shot each other.