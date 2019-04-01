https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Anchorage-police-arrest-suspect-in-death-at-13732338.php
Anchorage police arrest suspect in death at intersection
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 25-year-old man is in custody on suspicion of second-degree murder in the death of a man found at a busy Anchorage intersection.
Anchorage police say Martin Kignak was arrested Monday morning. Online court documents do not list his attorney or proceedings in the case.
Officers on routine patrol spotted a man assaulting a second man at Benson Boulevard and A Street.
Police found the victim dead in the street and detained Kignak for questioning.
Police closed Benson Boulevard between A Street and Denali Street as they investigated the death and reopened the street shortly after 7:30 a.m.
The name of the man who died has not been released because next of kin had not been notified.
