Ambulance service owner sentenced for health care fraud

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The owner of an eastern Kentucky ambulance service has been sentenced to 12 months in prison for submitting false bills for Medicaid and Medicare reimbursements.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports U.S. District Judge Joseph M. Hood handed down the sentence on Monday for 44-year-old Hershel Jay Arrowood, who operated Arrow-Med Ambulance service out of Jackson.

Arrowood's wife, Lesa Arrowood, helped with billing and was sentenced to 12 months of probation.

The Arrowoods and the company's manager, Terry Herald, pleaded guilty last year to lying about patients' medical conditions so they could transport them to treatments and have Medicaid or Medicare pay for it. Medicaid and Medicare will pay for ambulance runs, but only if they are medically necessary.

Terry Herald will be sentenced at a later date.

