Alleged flasher arrested after being stabbed by his victim

REDLANDS, Calif. (AP) — A week after a Southern California woman was arrested on suspicion of stabbing a man who she said exposed himself to her, police say they have arrested the alleged flasher.

Authorities in Redlands say 28-year-old Ryan Brewer was taken into custody Tuesday at his apartment on suspicion of indecent exposure, a misdemeanor. It wasn't immediately known if he has an attorney.

Fifty-one-year-old Cynthia Molina told investigators that Brewer exposed himself July 10 at Jennie Davis Park in Redlands. Officials say Molina followed Brewer, the two argued and then she stabbed him in the arm and lower back with a pocketknife.

The Los Angeles Times reports Molina pleaded guilty Monday to assault with a deadly weapon.