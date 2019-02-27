Alleged drunken driver faces charges in deadly crash

PENN HILLS, Pa. (AP) — A man who allegedly was driving drunk when authorities say he caused a fatal head-on crash has been charged with homicide by vehicle.

Allegheny County police say 48-year-old Theamon Jemal Hicks, of Pittsburgh, also faces an involuntary manslaughter count stemming from the Feb. 7 crash in Penn Hills. It wasn't clear Wednesday if he had been arrested or retained an attorney.

Authorities say Hicks was driving a pickup truck when he allegedly crossed into the opposing lane of traffic and struck an SUV driven by 33-year-old Steven Prazenica of Allison Park. Prazenica was taken to a hospital but later died from his injuries.

No other injuries were reported in the accident, which remains under investigation.