Albuquerque man arrested after girlfriend found strangled

ALBQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police say an Albuquerque man has admitted to strangling his girlfriend, who officers found dead.

Police spokesman Simon Drobik says officers were called to an apartment Wednesday afternoon about an unconscious woman.

When they arrived, they found Nicole Robbins dead at the scene.

Drobik says officers noticed she had signs of trauma on her face and neck.

They spoke with the victim's boyfriend, who was the one who called 911.

Drobik says he admitted to beating and strangling the victim.

Investigators arrested him on suspicion of murder and tampering with evidence.