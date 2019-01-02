Alaska woman sentenced to probation for Medicaid fraud

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A former personal care attendant in Alaska has been sentenced to three years of probation for fraudulently billing more than $50,000 to Medicaid.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports 57-year-old Sirje Kulakevich was sentenced last week in Fairbanks Superior Court after pleading guilty to one count of felony medical assistance fraud.

Kulakevich was employed with Alaska Home Care in Delta Junction from 2010 to 2016.

According to court documents, she took lengthy absences from work but was still paid after submitting time sheets and notes on the conditions of her clients.

Kulakevich was ordered to pay back the money and perform 72 hours of community service.

A judge could sentence her to up to 18 months in prison if she fails to meet the conditions of her probation.

