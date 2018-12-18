https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Alabama-woman-dies-in-shooting-outside-apartment-13474201.php
Alabama woman dies in shooting outside apartment
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman has been shot to death outside her apartment.
Birmingham Police Sgt. Field Morton told Al.com that 64-year-old Elizabeth Peterson died in the shooting Saturday night. Morton said investigators have not determined a motive.
Witnesses told police they heard shouting and gunfire as Peterson got out of her vehicle at her apartment.
No arrests have been made.
