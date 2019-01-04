Alabama police shoot, kill man after high-speed chase

MILLBROOK, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say police in Alabama fatally shot a man following a high-speed chase.

Media outlets report 27-year-old Jae Wesley Hardy of Montgomery was killed Thursday afternoon in Millbrook, located about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of the capital city.

Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson says officers confronted Hardy at a hardware store after spotting him in a truck that had been reported stolen. He says Hardy got out of the vehicle and drove off in another truck that was registered to him.

Officers chased the vehicle about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) at speeds reaching 90 mph (145 kph) until it stopped. Johnson says Hardy got out of the vehicle with a gun, and an officer shot him.

Authorities haven't released the name of the officer. State police are investigating.