Alabama man convicted of killing couple next door in 2015

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man who killed a couple next door, believing they were responsible for breaking into his home, has been found guilty by an Alabama jury.

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey told news outlets Thursday that Steven Varnado was convicted on charges including capital murder in the deaths of 34-year-old Anthony Packer and 24-year-old Sherika Huffman Packer, and attempted murder of Legarian Huffman.

Bailey says the day before Thanksgiving 2015, Varnado and his family fought their way into the Packers' home. Varnado punched Huffman's face and shot his hand. He shot both Packers in the chest.

Varnado's sentencing on a mandatory life prison term without the possibility of parole is scheduled for January. Co-defendants Kelly Varnado and Donte Cooper await trial.

It's unclear if the three have lawyers who could comment.