Alabama man arrested on charges from July road rage shooting

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — A northwest Alabama man has been arrested on charges that he shot a Florence woman during a July 4 road rage incident.

Florence police tell local news outlets they arrested 21-year-old Desmond Andre Edwards on Friday. He's charged with first-degree assault and firing into an occupied vehicle.

Police say the victim, Colbert County 911 dispatcher Cassie Sartain, was a passenger in a car when someone in a Chevrolet Cruze confronted them at a Florence traffic light. After the Cruze continued driving aggressively, police say Edwards got out and started shooting.

Sartain, shot in the neck, has recovered.

Edwards faces 2 to 20 years in prison, if he's convicted.

Edwards is held in the Lauderdale County jail. It's unclear whether he has seen a judge or has a lawyer.